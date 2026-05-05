UAE - flydubai has highlighted strong customer confidence in the UAE and Dubai’s aviation sector following regional airspace disruptions linked to ongoing conflict. The airline said the UAE’s leadership prioritised passenger safety through proactive, intelligence-led airspace closures and a coordinated phased reopening, reinforcing trust in its aviation system.

Emergency air corridors were activated with regional partners at the onset of disruption, enabling limited flight operations that were gradually scaled up.

Despite challenges, flydubai operated more than 3,800 flights in March, demonstrating operational resilience and continuity.

The airline credited close coordination between aviation authorities, government bodies, and private-sector stakeholders for enabling a controlled recovery of services.

Clear communication, contingency planning, and strong customer support also helped minimise disruption and maintain confidence among passengers.

Reflecting this trust, flydubai reported an Excellent Net Promoter Score (NPS) in March, among the highest in the industry and nearly double previous levels.

The result underscores strong customer sentiment and reinforces Dubai’s position as a reliable global aviation hub even during periods of regional uncertainty.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said: “Over the previous months, global aviation has faced unprecedented challenges. What has stood out is the continued confidence in the decisions made by the UAE leadership to safeguard our community and everyone in the country, residents and visitors alike. The clear, decisive approach taken during this period ensured that every decision was rooted in protecting people while maintaining operational stability.”

Al Ghaith, added: “At flydubai, we remained committed to supporting our customers with a reliable service, transparent communication and the agility required to navigate rapidly changing conditions. The fact that our customers continued to choose to fly with us during this time is a testament to the trust placed in our airline, the wider aviation ecosystem of the UAE and Dubai as a leading aviation hub. I would like to sincerely thank our passengers for their continued trust and support, which enabled us to keep operating effectively during this period.”

NPS is a widely used measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty. The carrier’s performance is strongly correlated with its ongoing investment in enhancements across its cabin interiors, onboard experience, on-time performance and the effectiveness of its long-term strategy in both product and people development.

Customer testimonials

“Perfect flight, thanks to flydubai and the leaders of the UAE for keeping this route safe so we can travel in and out.”

“flydubai kept operating during the partial airspace closure and made possible our safe return home.”

“In the current situation, your commitment was amazing.”

“After 10 days of constant cancellations with other airlines, flydubai was a lifesaver. I booked a same-day ticket and finally made it home. Their reliability and efficiency are unmatched!”

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