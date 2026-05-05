Riyadh: Airports Cluster 2, which operates 22 airports across the Kingdom, recorded strong performance during the first quarter of 2026, achieving growth in air traffic and passenger numbers. This reflects enhanced operational efficiency and the continued expansion of its domestic and international destination network.



Performance indicators showed a notable increase in passenger traffic, reaching nearly five million passengers, marking a 7% rise compared to the same period last year.



The number of flights also grew, with more than 37,000 flights recorded during the first quarter, representing a 9% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025.



As part of its operational expansion, the cluster launched several new routes, including Qassim–Madinah, Arar–Madinah, Jazan–Madinah, Tabuk–Jazan, Jazan–Addis Ababa, Hail–Doha, Taif–Muscat, and Abha–Giza. These additions contribute to enhancing tourism growth and advancing the objectives of the Kingdom’s air connectivity program.



On the infrastructure front, the new Al-Jouf International Airport was inaugurated and commenced operations, marking a significant step toward supporting regional economic development and strengthening air connectivity, in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.