Emirates is marking a near-full return to operations, with 96% of its global network now restored, following a period of disruption. In the past weeks, the airline has progressively resumed services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of pre-disruption capacity. The airline is offering more flights, more seats and more options each day while reaffirming Dubai's position as a vital hub through which global travel moves.

Even as it operated with a reduced schedule, Emirates carried 4.7 million passengers* during the disruption, a testament to the enduring demand for travel and the trust that travellers continued to place in the airline to get them where they needed to go.