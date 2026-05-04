Qatar Airways continues to reinstate its network across the Middle East, announcing the return of passenger flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq, starting on May 10, 2026.

In parallel, Qatar Airways will reintroduce freighter services to Baghdad from May 7, 2026, further supporting cargo flows.

These resumptions follow the airline’s recent announcements confirming the return of daily passenger services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ), and to Bahrain (BAH), Damascus (DAM) and Kozhikode (CCJ), providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the region and beyond.

Qatar Airways is advancing the phased restoration of its global network, with its flight schedule expanding from June 16, 2026 to more than 150 destinations across six continents.

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