The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has achieved a milestone in environmental sustainability, announcing that all airports in the Kingdom have obtained operating permits from the National Centre for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) after meeting all required environmental standards.

This national achievement was announced during the inauguration ceremony of Environment Week 2026, as a step highlighting the combined efforts of state sectors to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 targets in environmental protection and enhancing environmental performance efficiency, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The issuance of environmental permits to all Saudi airports crowns the civil aviation sector's efforts to achieve full compliance with approved environmental regulations and its commitment to applying the highest sustainability standards in its facilities, contributing directly to reducing environmental impacts, improving the quality of the environment surrounding airports, and raising their operational efficiency.

GACA affirmed that this success reflects the effective strategic partnership with the NCEC and relevant entities, to ensure operational activities are conducted in accordance with a precise environmental balance consistent with the Kingdom's commitment to developing sustainable infrastructure for future generations.

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