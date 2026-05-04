SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced the opening of sales for its newest route to Kigali, Rwanda, further expanding its growing presence across the African market.

Flights are set to commence on July 21, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, with the airline operating two weekly flights between Muscat and Kigali on Tuesday and Thursday, offering passengers convenient and affordable travel options.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at SalamAir, said: “Kigali is a natural addition to our growing African network, offering strong fundamentals across business and leisure travel. Rwanda has seen consistent growth in tourism and business travel in recent years. Kigali itself is a vibrant, modern gateway—known for its culture, markets, and historical landmarks—and it opens the door to some of Africa’s most compelling nature and eco‑tourism attractions. As part of our wider network strategy, we remain focused on linking Oman with high‑growth markets through affordable, reliable, and direct connectivity.”

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