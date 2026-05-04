Arab Finance: EgyptAir has received its first Boeing 737-8 Max from SMBC Aviation Capital as part of an 18-aircraft strategic lease agreement, according to a statement.

The new jet is expected to cut fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to previous models. The company plans to deploy these aircraft on short and medium-haul routes, serving various regional and international destinations, including Paris, Brussels, Istanbul, and Vienna.

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir Holding Company, described this move as a pivotal milestone in the company’s fleet renewal strategy.

Adel emphasized that integrating this model into the fleet will enhance the flag carrier’s ability to offer a more premium and comfortable travel experience while significantly boosting operational efficiency.

He noted: "The advanced technology and reduced environmental footprint of these aircraft align with the company’s vision for sustainable growth. This move reinforces EGYPTAIR's commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge fleet that connects Egypt to the world."

For his part, Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, said: “The 737 MAX offers the efficiency, range, and passenger comfort airlines need as they grow and enhance their operations. With this delivery, we build on 60 years of partnership with EgyptAir and welcome them as a 737 MAX operator.”

In a previous meeting with the President of Boeing Global Brendan Nelson, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly outlined the state's expansion plans in airport infrastructure and the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s efforts to develop and modernize EgyptAir's fleet.