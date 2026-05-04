Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion will begin implementing the provisions of the new regulatory framework for fuel filling stations, issued under Ministerial Decision No. (142/2025), effective Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

This move comes in line with the Ministry’s continued efforts to advance the fuel station sector by enhancing the quality of services provided to consumers and supporting the investment environment through updating regulatory frameworks and streamlining procedures for issuing licences to establish and operate stations, thereby improving sector efficiency and keeping pace with economic growth requirements, reported Oman News Agency.

‏The Ministry noted that the fuel filling station sector in Oman recorded notable activity during 2026, with 16 applications submitted for the establishment of new stations, alongside the issuance of two operating licences and six licences to construct fuel filling stations, reflecting growing investment interest in this vital sector.

Nasra Al Habsi, Director General of Commerce at the Ministry, affirmed that the new updates to the regulatory framework for fuel filling stations come with ongoing institutional efforts to enhance service quality and develop the energy sector’s infrastructure, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

She noted that the regulation aims to simplify licensing procedures and classify stations according to modern technical and planning standards that ensure sustainability and strengthen the local investment environment, while providing integrated services that meet consumer needs, improve urban planning efficiency and support economic growth across the governorates of Oman.

Ahmed Al Balushi, Head of Petroleum Products Licensing Section at the Ministry, said the new regulation issued under Ministerial Decision No. (142/2025) represents a developmental shift in organising the sector, noting that it is aligned with market developments and urban planning requirements.

He added that the regulation aims to organise and classify licences for establishing and operating fuel stations, while setting clear technical and planning requirements. Stations have been classified into four categories based on size and the type of services provided: integrated stations with a minimum area of 10,000 square metres, commercial stations at 3,000 square metres, smart self-service stations at 800 square metres, and mobile stations that provide services through portable units.

He pointed out that the regulation sets precise requirements for distances between stations, stipulating a minimum of 5 kilometres between stations in the same or opposite direction on non-dual carriageways, with certain exceptions for locations in Muscat Governorate and the wilayats of Salalah and Sohar, based on economic feasibility and regional needs.

It also requires a minimum distance of 50 kilometres between integrated stations in the same direction, with exceptions permitted by decision of the competent committee based on defined technical and planning criteria.

Regarding requirements, Ahmed Al Balushi explained that establishing fuel stations requires proof of ownership, a lease agreement or usufruct rights, with the site designated for commercial or mixed residential-commercial use, in addition to meeting economic feasibility, safety, technical and planning requirements, as well as providing hydrogen refuelling services.

The Head of the Petroleum Products Licensing Section added that the regulation mandates integrated stations to provide a range of essential services, including service and commercial facilities, parking spaces, solar energy infrastructure and electric vehicle charging points, while allowing the addition of hydrogen refuelling points in accordance with approved regulations.

With regard to procedures, the Ministry explained that licence applications are submitted to marketing companies, which evaluate sites and refer them to the relevant authorities.

Applicants are provided with forms to obtain approvals from the competent entities. Operating licences are issued within 30 days of meeting all requirements and are valid for three years, renewable.

The Ministry confirmed that the regulation sets out administrative penalties ranging from warnings to financial fines, and may extend to suspension or cancellation of licences in serious cases.

It stressed that these measures aim to enhance safety standards, ensure balanced geographical distribution of fuel stations, and guarantee compliance with approved regulations.

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