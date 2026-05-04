DUBAI - Dubai International (DXB) continued to sustain global connectivity through a period of regional disruption that significantly constrained airspace capacity and flight schedules across a critical aviation corridor. With airspace within the UAE now fully restored, Dubai Airports is moving decisively to scale up operations, increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity.

Since the situation began on 28th February and intensified through March, Dubai’s airports remained operational despite constraints, supporting the safe movement of 6 million guests, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo as of 30th April.

Operations at DXB were maintained under continuously changing conditions, with schedules, passenger flows, and ground handling aligned to available airspace. Coordinated decision-making across the airport ecosystem enabled the airport to sustain safe and consistent service continuity, despite severe constraints.

Following the lifting of all precautionary restrictions on UAE airspace, Dubai Airports has entered the next phase of recovery operations, ramping up daily fight movements and enabling airlines to progressively restore schedules. Capacity is now primarily aligned to the availability of regional flight paths outside of the UAE, with ongoing coordination to optimise flows across neighbouring airspace.

This was supported by close collaboration across the oneDXB community, including international airlines led by home base carriers Emirates and flydubai, service partners and control authorities.

Working in alignment, the airport community ensured the ongoing movement of passengers and cargo, while enabling a rapid and coordinated increase in operations as capacity became available.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “The extraordinary events of the past few weeks are unprecedented for any major airport hub such as DXB. International transfer traffic through the Middle East region accounts for a major share of the global air travel market, with 22.4 million annual passenger journeys flowing through DXB, representing one third of the transfer traffic across the region’s hubs.

Maintaining the smooth operation of DXB is therefore critical to keep global journeys moving. Our focus has been on keeping operations safe and consistent for our customers through close coordination and rapid decision-making across the entire airport community and beyond, while ensuring the system remains ready to respond swiftly as conditions improve."

He added, “Our collective response to these challenges has sharpened our ability to adapt at pace. That readiness will enable us to accommodate returning demand as capacity is restored, reinforcing DXB’s role as a leading global hub, even as some regional routing constraints remain.”

Dubai’s role as a global hub is closely linked to the international transfer market. Of the 99.3 million transferring passengers whose journeys could route through the Middle East, the region captures around 70 percent, with DXB handling 32 percent of that traffic.

As conditions stabilise, this segment is expected to recover quickly, supported by demand that cannot be readily absorbed elsewhere.

DXB’s performance through this period reflects the readiness and adaptability of Dubai’s aviation sector to respond as traffic returns. The airport remains focused on maintaining safe and stable operations while aligning capacity with prevailing conditions and supporting airlines and guests through a period of continued adjustment.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports’ outlook for the year remains underpinned by strong underlying demand. As airspace capacity continues to improve, DXB is actively increasing flight movements and working with airline and airspace partners to unlock additional capacity across the network.

The airport is well positioned to accommodate further growth in the months ahead. At the same time, long-term expansion plans at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) continue to progress, supporting Dubai’s future growth as a global aviation hub.

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 18.6 million guests in the first quarter of 2026, down 20.6 percent year on year, reflecting the impact of regional airspace disruptions that intensified through March. Passenger traffic in March stood at 2.5 million, down 65.7 percent year on year.

India was DXB’s largest country market again with 2.5 million guests, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at 1.3 million, the United Kingdom at 1.2 million, and Pakistan at 918,000. London remained DXB’s busiest city destination with 752,000 guests, followed by Mumbai at 520,000, and Jeddah at 505,000 guests.

Cargo volumes reached 399,600 tonnes in Q1, down 22.7 percent, with 66,000 tonnes handled in March. Aircraft movements totalled 88,000, a 20.8 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

DXB processed 17.6 million bags during Q1, including 2.6 million in March, with a mishandled baggage rate of 3.5 per 1,000 passengers, compared to 1.95 per 1,000 passengers in the same period last year. For context, the latest industry benchmark places the global average at around 6.3 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers.