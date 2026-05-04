Saudi dairy and agribusiness group NADEC has agreed to buy its partner’s 49% stake in Al Raie National Livestock Company for SAR 23.7 million ($6.32 million), taking full ownership of the business.



Al Raie focuses on intensive livestock farming and meat production and is part of a food‑security project in the Hail region. The acquisition will be funded from NADEC’s internal resources.

The stake is being acquired from Anaam Saudi for Trading Company, a unit of Al Muhaidib Group, with the deal subject to approvals, including from the Agricultural Development Fund.



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

ahmad.mousa@lseg.com