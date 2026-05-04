Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid launched the electronic portal and automated system for the services of the Environmental Validation & Verification Unit (EVVU) and Conformity Certification Unit at the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), as per a statement.

The initiative was launched in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Microsoft, and Interact Technology Solutions.

Implemented under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the program aims to promote digital transformation, streamline government procedures, improve the investment climate, and enhance the efficiency of services provided to investors, exporters, and importers.

Farid noted that the project also comes in light of the ongoing follow-up by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on facilitating trade, reducing processing times, and boosting coordination among relevant authorities. This will positively impact the competitiveness of the national economy and support the state's objectives of increasing exports and opening broader horizons for Egyptian products in global markets.

The project is expected to play a vital role in developing the infrastructure supporting foreign trade by providing environmental verification, certification, and conformity services through a more efficient and transparent digital system.

For his part, Essam El-Naggar, Chairman of the GOEIC, affirmed that the authority is working to achieve the state's objectives to drive digital transformation, enhance service quality, and foster transparency and governance.

The initiative will also contribute to facilitating access to services for clients, providing electronic mechanisms for submitting applications and tracking service stages, thus reducing service delivery time and raising client satisfaction levels.