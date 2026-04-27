Damascus: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, has signed an agreement to invest in Shahba Bank through its subsidiary Estithmar Capital.

Under the deal, concluded this morning in Damascus, Masaref Holding, a subsidiary of Estithmar Capital, takes a 49% stake in Shahba Bank, marking a further step in Estithmar Holding’s regional expansion and deepening exposure to the financial services sector.

Masaref Holding LLC signed the agreement with representatives of Bemo Saudi Fransi Bank and Ahli Trust Bank.

The transaction forms part of Estithmar Holding’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and enter high-potential markets through targeted investments that support long-term growth, contribute to economic development in its operating geographies, and deliver sustainable value to shareholders.

The move is expected to enable Masaref Holding to capitalize on opportunities in the Syrian market while supporting Shahba Bank’s growth and development plans, enhancing its operational efficiency and competitive positioning.

Commenting on the agreement, Juan Leon, Holding Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said: “This transaction marks an important milestone in Estithmar Holding’s journey to expand its presence in the regional financial sector. It also reflects our commitment to contributing to the recovery of the Syrian economy and supporting its path towards renewed prosperity and relevance. Taking a significant stake in Shahba Bank aligns with our strategy to build a diversified investment platform that delivers sustainable growth and creates added value for our shareholders, while supporting economic development across the region.”

The agreement represents a key building block in the rehabilitation of Syria’s banking infrastructure and its reintegration with regional and global markets. This includes attracting foreign investment, modernizing the Syrian banking sector and raising its standards, enabling reconstruction efforts, as well as creating employment opportunities and developing national talent.

Fadi Al Faqih, Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Capital, added: “This step reflects our investment approach of selectively targeting high-potential opportunities. We see Shahba Bank as a promising platform on which to build, enhancing performance and operational efficiency. We look forward to working closely with the management team to support expansion plans and deliver banking services that meet market expectations, strengthening the bank’s competitiveness and standing.”

Estithmar Holding had previously announced the establishment of its latest group, Estithmar Capital, a dedicated platform focused on financial investment management, strengthening corporate governance, and operating within robust compliance and risk management frameworks, reflecting its emphasis on sustainable, disciplined growth.

Estithmar Holding is a Qatari public shareholding company with a market capitalization exceeding $4.8bn. Its shareholder base comprises 4,509 shareholders, including 14% non-Qataris and 86% Qatari nationals, with 29% institutional and global investment funds and 71% individual investors. The Company operates across several sectors, including healthcare, services, real estate development and tourism investments, as well as specialized contracting and industries, in addition to financial investments. It employs more than 28,000 people from over 100 nationalities and has operations spanning more than 10 countries.

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