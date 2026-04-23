Abu Dhabi-based property developer Aldar said it has acquired an industrial and logistics portfolio from AD Ports Group’s subsidiary Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) for AED 650 million ($177 million).

The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio.

Key tenants in the three multi-let warehouses in KEZAD’s Al Ma’mourah cluster include DHL, Spinneys, and Noatum Logistics.

Aldar will manage, lease and operate the assets.

The purchase follows Aldar’s acquisition of the Noon and Emtelle warehouses at KEZAD in November 2025.

The acquisition strengthens Aldar’s income‑generating real estate platform, which manages over AED 49 billion in assets, and supports its AED 20.1 billion develop‑to‑hold pipeline due for completion over the next four years.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com