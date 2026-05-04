Arab Finance: Egypt's non-oil exports were valued at $12 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, marking an annual rise of 7.1% from $11.2 billion, according to data from the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

Non-oil imports jumped by 9.9% year-on-year (YoY) to $23.3 billion in Q4 2025, compared to approximately $21.2 billion.

A report by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) highlighted that the top importer of Egyptian non-oil products was the UAE, with imports valued at $1.1 billion, representing 9.4% of Egypt's total non-oil exports.

The report also addressed untapped export opportunities for Egyptian non-oil goods as per the World Trade Center's 2030 estimates, which show that Egypt possesses export potential for certain commodities amounting to $32 billion.

As for Egypt’s most important trading partners, China topped the list with a trade exchange value of $5.7 billion during Q4 2025, followed by the US and the UAE, with a trade exchange value of $2.2 billion each.

China also topped the list of countries with which Egypt recorded a trade deficit during this period, which amounted to $5.43 billion, followed by Brazil at $1.32 billion and Russia at $1.30 billion.

Meanwhile, Libya led the countries with which Egypt recorded a non-oil trade surplus during Q4 2025, with a surplus of $422.7 million, compared to a surplus of $504 million a year earlier.

It is worth noting that nine of the top ten countries with which Egypt recorded a non-oil trade surplus during Q4 were Arab countries.