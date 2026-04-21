Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) is planning to acquire an 80% stake in Italian aluminium recycling company Eco Green. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The acquisition could accelerate the company’s growth in aluminium recycling across Europe. Eco Green specialises in aluminium scrap collection, sorting and casting, and dross processing.

The Italian company, which sorts and distributes approximately 23,000 tonnes of aluminium scrap annually, also has an expansion plan in place with a Nogara di Verona facility in northeast Italy that will add 15,000 tonnes per year of recycled aluminium capacity. The project is expected to be completed in Q2 2026.

EGA is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Its latest acquisition plan follows recent additions to EGA’s aluminium recycling facilities in Germany and the US with expansion projects underway at both sites.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com