Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market witnessed fluctuations on Sunday, May 3rd, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Rice climbed by 1.6% to EGP 33.6 per kilogram, whereas the flour jumped by 13.3% to EGP 28.8 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar amounted to EGP 38.2 per kilogram, reflecting an 11.9% rise.

Sunflower oil also grew by 1.1% to EGP 100 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, the price of tomatoes rose to EGP 27.3 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes fell to EGP 12.9 per kilogram.