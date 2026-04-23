Arab Finance: The prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market stabilized on Wednesday, April 22nd, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A packaged rice costed EGP 34.2 per kilogram, marking a daily decrease of 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged flour increased by 1.2% to EGP 25.2 per kilogram.

Sugar’s price edged up by 0.1%, reaching EGP 32.9 per kilogram.

The price of packaged pasta amounted to EGP 31.7, while sunflower oil reached EGP 99.6 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, tomato prices jumped by 3.2% to EGP 30.3 per kilogram, whereas potatoes dropped by 4.9% to EGP 13.9 per kilogram.