Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index down 2.13% to 51,256.65 points.

The Shariah index fell by 1.97% to 5,705.99 points, while the EGX35-LV dropped by 1.62% to 5,996.7 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 2.40% at 15,206.48 points and by 2.55% at 20,911.03 points, respectively.

A total of 4.103 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 10.774 billion over 221,943 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.687 trillion.

Individuals controlled 81.19% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 18.8%.

The Egyptians took over the trading transactions with 90.65%, whereas foreign and Arab investors accounted for 6.86% and 2.49%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 163.589 million. Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 130.624 million and EGP 32.965 million, respectively.