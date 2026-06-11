Major Gulf markets edged lower in ​early Thursday trade ⁠after fresh U.S. strikes ‌on Iran, with President Donald Trump warning ​of further attacks unless a peace ​deal is secured. The United ​States and Iran traded airstrikes for a second straight day. ⁠

The latest escalation was triggered earlier this week by the downing of a U.S. Apache ​helicopter ‌near the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, ⁠setting off reciprocal strikes across Iran ​and against U.S. bases ‌in the region. Tehran ⁠closed the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. strikes.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.4%.

Dubai's main share index declined 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.5%.

In Abu ‌Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%.

The Qatari ⁠index was down ​0.2%.

Meanwhile, Brent futures were up 8 cents, or 0.09%, to $93.18 a ​barrel ‌by 0702 GMT.

(Reporting by ⁠Ateeq Shariff in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)