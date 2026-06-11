Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) held the first meeting of their joint committee for 2026 to reinforce cooperation, raise the number of listed companies on the capital market, streamline procedures for listed companies, and boost the efficiency of services, as per a statement.

Bringing together Mohamed Awad, CEO of GAFI, Omar Radwan, Chairman of the EGX, Yasser Abbas, Deputy CEO of GAFI, and Mohamed Sabry, Vice Chairman of the EGX, the meeting was held in line with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh's directives to strengthen coordination among state entities involved in investment and economic affairs.

Farid said the ministry places significant importance on enhancing cooperation between government institutions to create a more supportive investment environment and simplify procedures for investors, noting that collaboration between GAFI and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) aims to facilitate services for listed companies, accelerate the completion of required procedures, and improve service efficiency for both investors and businesses.

The minister added that closer cooperation would also help raise awareness among eligible companies on the advantages of becoming listed on the EGX, supporting efforts to deepen Egypt's capital market and increase liquidity levels. These objectives align with the State Ownership Policy, which seeks to strengthen private sector participation in economic activity and support sustainable, job-generating growth.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation, improve services provided to investors, and simplify procedures for listed companies. Discussions also covered the development of a cooperation protocol focused on promoting investment opportunities and capital market activities, exchanging expertise and information, and implementing joint awareness and training programs.

Awad described the committee as an institutional mechanism designed to enhance integration between GAFI and the EGX. He noted that GAFI's services have supported the establishment of approximately 414,000 companies, while only around 260 companies are currently listed on the EGX.

He added that roughly 61,000 joint-stock companies operating in Egypt are eligible to benefit from listing, representing a significant opportunity to deepen the capital market and expand the base of listed companies.

According to Awad, the next phase will focus on developing the cooperation protocol in line with Egypt's digital transformation efforts and increasing the integration of services offered by both institutions. He also emphasized the importance of supporting promising companies and encouraging them to utilize capital market financing tools.

Radwan stressed the need for continued coordination to address challenges facing listed companies and encourage more businesses to benefit from listing and trading opportunities. He also proposed organizing joint training programs and workshops to strengthen institutional communication and enhance employee capabilities.

The meeting further examined plans to expand stock exchange services through GAFI's investor service centers. Currently available at only three branches, the expansion would improve access to services for companies and investors across Egypt's governorates.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to launch joint awareness and promotional initiatives highlighting the benefits of listing and trading on the Egyptian Exchange. The programs will target promising companies with the aim of increasing the number of listed firms and strengthening the capital market's contribution to economic growth.