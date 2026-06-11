A notable month-on-month uplift in travel activity from the UAE has been reported this May, as travellers move quickly to lock in trips ahead of peak summer pricing.

According to the latest Wego data, May has emerged as a strategic value window in 2026, with travellers showing more deliberate, research-led behaviour than in previous months. The trend points to a more confident and price-aware UAE traveller, one who is using timing as a tool to maximize the value of every trip.

May momentum builds ahead of summer peak

Wego data shows that searches for summer travel from the UAE have grown by 173% month-on-month in May, marking one of the strongest pre-summer surges recorded on the platform this year.

Average summer airfares and hotel rates searched in May remained stable compared to previous months, allowing UAE travelers to still secure competitive prices despite browsing closer to summer.

Timing, flexibility

The May surge reflects a shift in mindset. Rather than simply chasing the lowest fare, UAE travellers are increasingly optimising to unlock better value among cabin classes, higher-rated hotels, and more flexible itineraries at price points that disappear once summer demand kicks in.

The trend is also reflected in longer planning windows, with UAE travellers starting their trip searches more than a month ahead of departure to lock in better value before peak summer pricing accelerates.

Top destinations

Searches for short-haul regional getaways are leading the May uplift, with destinations such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman showing the strongest MoM growth. Long-haul interest is also building steadily, particularly for China and Poland, as travellers eye experiential trips over the summer break, the report said.

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