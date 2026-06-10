Egypt - The Gold and Precious Metals Division of the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) has announced the formation of a specialised export committee as part of efforts to support the government’s strategy of boosting industrial exports and expanding the international presence of Egyptian products.

The committee, chaired by Division Head Ehab Wassef, will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to increase exports of gold, silver, and jewellery products, while addressing challenges facing exporters and strengthening coordination with government entities responsible for trade and export development.

Wassef described the establishment of the committee as one of the division’s top priorities for its new term, highlighting the significant progress achieved by Egypt’s gold and jewellery industry in manufacturing capabilities, product quality, and design innovation.

“The sector is well positioned to achieve strong export growth in the coming years,” he said, noting that the committee will formulate an integrated strategy aimed at expanding exports through market research, increased participation in specialised international exhibitions, and greater utilisation of Egypt’s regional and international trade agreements.

According to Wassef, the committee will focus on identifying opportunities in target markets and understanding their specific requirements, while enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian gold and jewellery products in global markets. It will also work with relevant stakeholders to facilitate market access and support export-oriented manufacturers.

He added that the committee will cooperate closely with the Chamber of Metallurgical Industries and government authorities to address challenges facing manufacturers and exporters, while modernising export mechanisms in line with evolving international market standards and consumer preferences.

Wassef stressed that Egypt’s gold and jewellery industry possesses strong foundations for export growth, supported by rising investments, improving production standards, and growing expertise across the sector.

“The division aims to increase the sector’s contribution to Egypt’s export revenues and strengthen its role in generating foreign currency earnings,” he said.

The division also announced the formation of its board of directors for the 2025–2029 term, ensuring representation from the various segments of the precious metals industry, including gold and silver jewellery manufacturers, bullion producers, and precious metals refining companies.

The new organisational structure includes an advisory body comprising industry experts and specialists who will provide strategic guidance and technical support for the division’s initiatives over the coming years.

The division emphasised that export development will remain at the forefront of its agenda throughout the current term, as part of a broader vision to position Egypt as a regional hub for gold and jewellery manufacturing and exports while strengthening the presence of Egyptian products in international markets.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).