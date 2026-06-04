Arab Finance: The prices of basic food commodities and vegetables varied on Wednesday, June 3rd, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice fell by 0.6% to EGP 34.3 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour rose by 2.1% to EGP 26.6 per kilogram.

Sugar also climbed to EGP 34.8 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 2.4%.

In the vegetable market, tomatoes declined by 11.9% to EGP 30.8 per kilogram, while potatoes dropped by 15.3% daily to record EGP 14.4 per kilogram.