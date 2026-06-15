Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables recorded mixed movements in Egyptian markets on Monday, June 15th, 2026, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Among staple food products, packaged rice increased by 0.4% day-on-day to EGP 33.70 per kilogram. However, the commodity remained lower by 3.6% compared to the previous month and 1.9% lower than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, packaged flour prices declined by 6.2% on a daily basis to EGP 25.30 per kilogram. On a monthly basis, flour prices rose by 1.6%, while they were down 2.5% year-on-year.

Packaged sugar also posted a daily decline of 4.9%, reaching EGP 33.40 per kilogram. Despite the drop, prices were 1.2% higher than a month earlier, while recording a 5.2% annual decrease.

The price of packaged fava beans fell by 2.5% to EGP 61.80 per kilogram. Compared to the previous month, prices increased by 0.7%, while rising 5.1% from a year earlier.

Packaged pasta prices slipped 1% on Monday, hitting EGP 32.20 per kilogram. The product, however, remained 1.9% higher month-on-month (MoM) and 1.4% higher year-on-year (YoY).

In contrast, sunflower oil prices rose by 0.4% to EGP 103.10 per kilogram, marking increases of 3.4% on a monthly basis and 8.2% annually.

In the vegetable market, tomato prices recorded the sharpest daily increase, climbing 5.4% to EGP 23.30 per kilogram. Despite a monthly decline of 15.8%, tomato prices were up 96.3% compared to the same period last year.

Potato prices rose by 2.3% to EGP 15 per kilogram, reflecting increases of 7.3% MoM and 31.4% YoY.

Cucumber prices edged up 0.7% to EGP 20.50 per kilogram. While prices were down 10.2% from the previous month, they increased 23.2% compared to a year earlier.

Onion prices increased by 0.9% to EGP 14.10 per kilogram, despite declining 5.3% month-on-month and 4.6% YoY.

Lemon prices, meanwhile, fell by 1.9% during Monday's trading to EGP 46.80 per kilogram. The fruit remained 38% higher than a month earlier but was down 37.6% compared to the same period in 2025.