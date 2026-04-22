Arab Finance: Prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market are slightly down on Tuesday, April 21st, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice fell by 1.6% to EGP 34.4 per kilogram, while the price of flour decreased by 2.8% to EGP 24.8 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar was priced at EGP 33 per kilogram, marking a slight drop of 0.2%.

As for vegetables, tomato prices jumped by 5.8% to EGP 30.1 per kilogram, while the price of onion retreated by 3.4% to EGP 15.3 per kilogram.