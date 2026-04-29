Arab Finance: Basic commodities and vegetable prices in the Egyptian market varied on Tuesday, April 28th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice increased by 2.7% to EGP 34.4 per kilogram, while the price of flour went down by 0.8% to EGP 24.7 per kilogram.

Sugar recorded EGP 32 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 1.5%.

Likewise, the sunflower oil fell by 0.1% to EGP 102.3 per kilogram.

In the vegetables segment, tomatoes rose by 0.1% to EGP 30.5 per kilogram, whereas the onions retreated by 5.6% to EGP 14.9 per kilogram.

Potatoes amounted to EGP 14 per kilogram, marking a daily drop of 1.3%.