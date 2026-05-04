Arab Finance: Egypt has raised its target for collecting stamp tax on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) market transactions to EGP 845 million during the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, according to Al Arabiya Business.

This reflects an increase from the targeted EGP 722 million for FY2025/2026, highlighting the state's direction towards strengthening its tax revenues and capitalizing on the growing activity in the stock market.

The shift to a stamp duty is designed to ease the tax burden on investors, as the Ministry of Finance seeks to boost trading volumes and support the listing of new state-owned companies.

In December 2025, former Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk highlighted that replacing the capital gains tax with a stamp duty aims to encourage institutional investment in EGX.

Kouchouk, back then, affirmed coordination with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) on a three-year set of tax incentives to encourage companies to list, with a focus on improving trading volumes and investment.