Arab Finance: Production from the Mina West gas field is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026, Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, said in a meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

Elgabry reviewed the company’s efforts to leverage the latest global technologies in the field of exploration and management of offshore fields, noting that Shell is using 4D seismic survey technology for the first time in Egypt to uncover new opportunities.

Shell is also considering making use of ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey technology to target resources at great depths, as it is the future of gas exploration in offshore areas, she said.

Her remarks came during the general assembly meeting of Rashid Petroleum Company and Burullus Gas Company.

On his part, Badawi affirmed that the ministry is considering implementing additional programs in the coming period to expand the use of these advanced technologies, given their importance in providing accurate data for investors and reducing investment risks.

The minister also ordered accelerating the development of the Sirius-1X well, which Shell discovered in the Mediterranean Sea during its ongoing program to drill new gas wells in the Mediterranean.

Mohamed Ali El-Din, Chairman of Rashid Petroleum, highlighted the company’s strong performance in the second half (H2) of 2025, with an average daily production of 366 million cubic feet of gas and more than 6,100 barrels of condensate, totaling 69,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

This achieved 104% of the production plan, thanks to the accelerated commissioning of Phase 11 wells ahead of schedule, as well as improved operational efficiency, which added 10 million cubic feet per day.

Addressing the progress of the Mina West gas field in partnership with Shell and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), tests showed excellent production rates from the initial well, with the potential to increase production after connecting to the facilities.

He also discussed the progress in drilling the West Mina-2 well, with a target of adding 160 million cubic feet per day of gas from this field during Q4 2026.

Meanwhile, the drilling results of Sirius showed encouraging indicators that support opportunities for developing new gas resources in the Mediterranean Sea.

Therefore, Rashid Petroleum is preparing for the Phase 12-A project with investments totaling $350 million to drill three new wells starting Q1 2027, while maximizing the use of infrastructure to reduce costs.