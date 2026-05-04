MUSCAT: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in Al Batinah North Governorate has stepped up engagement with industry stakeholders, convening a high-level virtual meeting to address mounting logistics pressures and safeguard supply chain continuity amidst shifting regional dynamics.

The session forms part of ongoing coordination with government and private sector entities, including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, alongside representatives from agriculture, consumer protection, the Royal Oman Police and customs authorities. Discussions centred on maintaining the uninterrupted flow of food supplies, imports and exports during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Engineer Said al Abri, Chairman of the Chamber, said the initiative comes in response to global developments and reflects national efforts to reinforce supply chain resilience. He noted that disruptions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have accelerated the need to optimise the use of Oman’s ports and airports, strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a strategic logistics gateway linking Gulf, regional and international markets.

Participants flagged key challenges, notably a surge in trucking costs driven by higher demand, fuel prices and insurance premiums, effectively doubling shipping costs for imports and exports. In response, authorities have introduced facilitative measures such as permitting empty trucks to enter and load cargo, while also streamlining customs procedures, particularly for transit shipments.

Private sector representatives called for greater regulatory flexibility, including a review of weight restrictions and broader visa access to support workforce requirements. Despite these pressures, Al Abri noted that Oman remains among the least affected countries in the Gulf in terms of inflation, maintaining rates below 0.02 per cent, supported by its strategic location and economic stability.

The Chamber also highlighted ongoing virtual engagements and exchange visits with the Dubai Chamber to enhance logistical integration and market connectivity. Al Abri pointed to growing momentum in the sector, stressing the need for sustained support to contain cost pressures on essential goods.

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