MUSCAT: The joint committee of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura concluded its discussion of the articles of disagreement regarding the draft amendment to certain provisions of the Mineral Resources Law, a step that paves the way for completing the legislative procedures for the amendments.

The committee discussed the articles of disagreement between the two councils on the draft amendment referred from the Council of Ministers with a total of 7 articles out of the twenty articles included in the draft.

The committee reached an agreement on all the disputed articles, reflecting the level of coordination and integration between the two councils in studying legislation. This paves the way for submitting the final report for discussion and approval in a joint session.

This agreement is expected to expedite the completion of the legislative process for the amendment project, supporting the development of the mineral resources sector and enhancing its regulatory legal framework.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

