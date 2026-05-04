Arab Finance: The Benha Investment Zone has attracted investments exceeding EGP 1.1 billion through 52 diverse industrial projects, creating around 2,800 direct job opportunities, according to a statement.

It forms part of a broader network of 12 investment zones across six governorates, which collectively host more than 1,200 projects with total investments surpassing EGP 66 billion and occupancy rates nearing 90%.

On his part, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid emphasized that the Benha Investment Zone is a standard model for advanced investment frameworks in Egypt. He outlined its role in creating an attractive business environment, streamlined procedures, and a flexible regulatory system that supports the rapid implementation of projects.

He added that the government is continuing to support and expand successful investment zones to enhance economic competitiveness and achieve the sustainable development goals under Egypt Vision 2030.

Earlier in April, Farid launched a three-month campaign to promote investment zones, lauding their contribution in attracting EGP 66.3 billion in investments and creating more than 77,500 jobs across the country.

The campaign, titled “Investment Zones ... Where the Elements of Success Converge,” aims to raise awareness among the business community about the advantages of investment zones and how to utilize them as a mechanism to attract and stimulate both local and foreign investment.