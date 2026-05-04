Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries has signed a seven-year term loan valued at EGP 500 million, as part of its efforts to strengthen its production capacity, as per a disclosure.

The loan is split into two tranches and will be directed toward refinancing the asset acquisition of production lines, alongside funding upgrades and refurbishment works on those lines.

In April, Edita announced the signing of a medium-term loan agreement worth EGP 600 million, with a maturity of seven years, to expand capacity and add new production lines.