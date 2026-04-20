Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries has signed a medium-term loan agreement valued at EGP 600 million, with a maturity of seven years, according to a bourse filing.

The company will use the loan to expand capacity and add new production lines.

In 2025, Edita generated consolidated revenues of EGP 20.9 billion, 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) up on the back of stronger volumes, improved product mix, and disciplined pricing.

Net profit hiked by 72.6% YoY to EGP 2.4 billion last year, with net margin improving to 11.7% from 8.8% in 2024.

At the beginning of this year, Edita acquired the trademarks, brand names, and associated goodwill for HoHos, Twinkies, and Tiger Tail across the remaining countries of the African continent.