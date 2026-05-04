SNB Capital has wrapped up a $456 million financing deal backed by Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERV) to fund a major power generation project in Saudi Arabia.



The funding is structured as an on‑lending ECA deal, where money is channelled through financial institutions before reaching the project.



SNB Capital was the financial advisor and global coordinator for the deal. Santander CIB, Standard Chartered and UBS worked on the transaction and will finance equipment and services supplied by GE Vernova.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

ahmad.mousa@lseg.com