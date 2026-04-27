The Saudi Arabia-listed Alamar Foods Company has secured an 86 million riyals ($22.7 million) sharia-compliant credit facilities agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) to acquire the Five Guys franchisee in the kingdom.

The loan agreement has a seven-year tenor, with Alamar Foods offering a promissory note as a guarantee for the financing.

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategic expansion and portfolio diversification.

On January 1, Alamar entered into a sale purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Al Shaghaf Arabia LLC (Cravia Arabia Company), a Saudi company which holds the exclusive franchise rights for the Five Guys burger brand in the kingdom and operates 13 restaurants.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com