Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said the government is intensifying efforts to build trust with the business community through tangible facilitation measures, as part of a broader push to modernise Egypt’s tax system and expand the tax base.

He noted that meaningful progress is being made in transforming the tax landscape by adopting a customer-focused approach, rolling out mobile application services, leveraging advanced technology, and utilising the tax database to streamline procedures for compliant taxpayers.

Kouchouk made the remarks during an inspection tour of the first premium tax services centre in New Cairo, where he met staff and reviewed operational readiness ahead of the official launch. “We are working diligently to deliver on our commitments. Taxpayers must feel they are receiving VIP-level service,” he said.

He added that each taxpayer will be assigned a dedicated profile to complete required data and documentation using information already available through the e-invoice and e-receipt systems. Addressing employees, he stressed the need to avoid requesting documents that already exist within the system, urging staff to simplify procedures and continuously seek ways to enhance service delivery through high-quality digital solutions.

The minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening direct electronic communication channels with taxpayers, including chatbots, call centres, and customer service platforms, to ensure rapid responses and immediate support.

Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, said that, for the first time, certain tax services will be delegated to eTax to facilitate procedures. She added that premium service centres will be staffed with highly trained personnel capable of resolving technical issues quickly and ensuring efficient service delivery.

Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairperson and Managing Director of eFinance for Financial and Digital Investments Group, said that the quality of tax services will be measured based on taxpayer satisfaction levels. He noted that feedback from the business community will play a key role in supporting continuous development through eTax and the rollout of new services at premium centres.

Khaled Abdelghany, CEO of eTax, described the premium tax service centres as a qualitative leap forward in improving taxpayer experience. He said the initiative will introduce more advanced and tailored services aimed at attracting new taxpayers and encouraging voluntary expansion of the tax base.

Abdelghany added that taxpayers will be able to select services, submit and track requests, and book appointments through a dedicated mobile application. A call centre will also be in place to assess service performance, further enhancing quality and supporting the sustainable development of tax services in Egypt.

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