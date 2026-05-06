Egypt opened its first premium tax services centre in New Cairo on Tuesday evening, marking the start of a nationwide rollout aimed at simplifying procedures for investors and widening the country’s tax base.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the facility at the SODIC administrative centre, accompanied by Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk. Madbouly stated that the government aims to create a real partnership with the business community by implementing further tax reforms and facilities, which will help foster a stable and attractive business environment that meets the needs of local and international investors.

The prime minister noted that the government targets the establishment of several premium tax centres across the country to provide efficient, fast, and easy services. He added that the overarching goal is to build a fair, simplified, and stimulating tax system to achieve economic growth and stability.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk emphasised the ministry’s commitment to raising taxpayer satisfaction through these new centres, highlighting the enhancement of digital transformation and the launch of electronic services to change the tax reality for the better. He stated that the ministry seeks to widen the tax base and gain the trust of the business community through further tax facilitations.

Addressing tax authority employees directly, Kouchouk said, “Every simplified procedure done today will translate into more trust and partnership tomorrow. Simplify and make things easy, as much as you can.”

He added that the ministry cares about periodically measuring feedback from the tax community to ensure the continuous development of services, noting that they are always ready to hear any ideas for development and innovation to provide additional premium services to the taxpayer.

Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, announced that two new premium tax service centres will open soon in New Alamein and Sheikh Zayed. She stated that the authority targets providing highly premium services to permanent and compliant taxpayers, thereby driving the shift towards a customer service culture.

The inauguration was also attended by Ramy Youssef, Assistant Minister of Finance for Tax Policies, and Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairman and Managing Director of e-finance.

Khaled Abdel Ghani, CEO of eTax, stated that his company has highly efficient and skilled teams providing technical support and flexible engagement with the business community. He said eTax looks forward to providing more advanced, distinct, and stimulating services to attract new taxpayers to voluntarily widen the tax base. Abdel Ghani also pointed to the introduction of a mobile application for electronic tax services, alongside a call centre to evaluate performance levels.

Regarding the specific operations of the New Cairo centre, Abdel Ghani noted it offers expedited services without wait times. These include voluntary registration for taxpayers, data amendment, renewing and issuing replacements for lost or damaged tax cards, certificate issuance, and simplified registration.

The facility manages electronic invoice and receipt services, encompassing registration, portal activation, resending invitations, coding of goods and services, point-of-sale registration, and visit requests. Furthermore, the centre offers technical support for all digital tax systems and the real estate tax system, including registration, declarations, and payments, as well as services for the real estate transaction tax application regarding registration, submission, and payments.

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