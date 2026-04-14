AMMAN — Jordan’s consumer price index (CPI), rose by 1.87 per cent in March 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, while recording a monthly increase of 0.76 per cent from February.

According to data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS), Cumulative inflation for the first quarter of 2026 reached 1.36 per cent, compared with 2.0 per cent during the same period in 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The year-on-year increase in March was driven mainly by higher prices in several commodity groups, including personal effects, which surged by 34.76 per cent, vegetables and dried and canned legumes (15.87 per cent), oils and fats (14.91 per cent), tea, coffee and cocoa (11.91 per cent), and fruits and nuts (4.67 per cent).

In contrast, prices declined in a number of categories, including meat and poultry (3.34 per cent), household appliances (2.68 per cent), fuel and lighting (1.49 per cent), and fish and seafood (1.36 per cent).

For the first three months of the year, the CPI rose mainly due to increases in personal effects (37.85 per cent), oils and fats (14.10 per cent), tea, coffee and cocoa (11.96 per cent), fruits and nuts (4.70 per cent), and tobacco and cigarettes (3.99 per cent).

Meanwhile, prices declined across several groups, including meat and poultry (6.86 per cent), household appliances (3.07 per cent), fuel and lighting (1.49 per cent), and housing maintenance services (1.08 per cent).

The CPI is calculated based on around 850 goods and services, including 325 food items and 525 non-food items.

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