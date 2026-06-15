AMMAN — The Cabinet, in a session chaired on Sunday by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, said it approved a 15-year extension of the concession agreement granted to the National Petroleum Company (NPC) for oil and gas exploration and production in the Risha gas field, extending its validity until 2061.

The decision forms part of a strategic drive to achieve Jordan’s self-sufficiency in locally produced natural gas, strengthen and diversify energy sources, and advance one of the flagship projects under the second executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision (2026–2029), according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The government said that the extension is intended to enable NPC to complete its comprehensive development plans and contribute to building an integrated and sustainable energy sector that supports investment and economic growth.

Under its production strategy, the company aims to raise output from the Risha gas field to 418 million standard cubic feet per day by 2030, before doubling it to 810 million standard cubic feet per day by 2035.

NPC plans to reach these targets using its own resources to expand processing facilities and transmission infrastructure, ensuring efficient delivery of natural gas to end users and strengthening Jordan’s long-term energy security, the statement said.

The NPC said it has begun logistical procedures to establish natural gas processing units and construct a strategic pipeline linking the Risha field to the Arab Gas Pipeline, enabling the transport of locally produced gas to consumption centres across the Kingdom. The project is expected to be completed and operational by 2029.

The government is providing financial support to facilitate the expansion plan, allocating JD87 million over three years. The package includes JD35 million this year, JD35 million in 2027, and JD17 million in 2028.

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