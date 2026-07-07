A fire broke out at a restaurant on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday and was brought under control after more than three hours with no injuries reported, said media reports, citing Dubai Civil Defence officials.

Firefighters were dispatched after receiving an emergency call at 7:42 a.m. local time and arrived at the scene within six minutes, according to Dubai Civil Defence.

Residents of the building were evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to contain what authorities described as a medium-scale fire.

Residents shared footage on social media showing thick black smoke billowing into the sky and emergency vehicles and ladder trucks deployed around affected buildings. Traffic delays were reported across surrounding areas as authorities established safety perimeters, said media reports.

The blaze was brought under control at 10:50 a.m., after which firefighters began cooling operations to extinguish remaining hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting, said Dubai Civil Defence officials.

The site will be handed over to the relevant authorities once those operations are complete, they added.

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