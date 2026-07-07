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The World Bank on Tuesday projected China's economic growth would ease to 4.4% in 2026 and to 4.3% in 2027 as the property sector continues to adjust to lower housing demand and consumers remain cautious.
"Risks to the outlook are broadly balanced ... If the property downturn deepens further, this could compound pressures on consumer spending and investment in real estate and related sectors," the World Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Tom Hogue)