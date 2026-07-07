The World Bank ​on ⁠Tuesday projected China's ‌economic growth would ease ​to 4.4% in ​2026 and to ​4.3% in 2027 as the property ⁠sector continues to adjust to lower housing demand ​and ‌consumers remain ⁠cautious.

"Risks ⁠to the outlook are ​broadly ‌balanced ... If ⁠the property downturn deepens further, this could compound pressures on consumer spending and investment in real estate ‌and related sectors," the World Bank ⁠said in ​a statement. (Reporting by Mrinmay ​Dey in ‌Mexico City; ⁠Editing ​by Tom Hogue)