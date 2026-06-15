AMMAN — Preliminary excavation and site preparation works have begun for the Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II International Stadium, a flagship project within the first phase of the Amra City development, the Jordan Company for the Development of Cities and Facilities announced on Sunday.

The initial works pave the way for the official launch of construction at the beginning of 2027, according to a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The project marks the first practical step toward building Jordan’s largest national sports venue and supports the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The company said the stadium will be built on a 1,000-dunum site and will accommodate 46,000 spectators. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the venue’s planned opening in late 2029.

The project includes a range of supporting facilities, including two training pitches and parking areas capable of accommodating up to 6,000 vehicles and buses. The stadium will also be connected to public transport networks and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes, while incorporating advanced facilities for athletes and spectators.

According to the company, the stadium’s design draws on elements of Jordan’s cultural and architectural heritage, reinterpreted through a modern approach that meets international sustainability standards. The venue is being developed to world-class specifications, with a focus on energy and water efficiency and the integration of advanced smart technologies used in leading international stadiums.

The surrounding area will feature landscaped green spaces planted with trees and vegetation native to Jordan. Current works include site organisation, land grading and foundation excavations.

The project is expected to provide a significant boost to the economy by supporting the construction, contracting and manufacturing sectors, while creating hundreds of jobs during both the construction and operational phases.

Upon completion, the stadium is expected to strengthen Jordan’s sports infrastructure, support the development of local athletics and enhance the Kingdom’s ability to host major regional and international sporting events.

The Jordan Company for the Development of Cities and Facilities, a wholly state-owned company operating under the Jordan Investment Fund, is responsible for overseeing the project’s implementation, promoting investment opportunities, engaging developers and attracting local and foreign investment to the wider Amra City project.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan launched the Amra City Project in November last year.

The government said at the time that the long-term urban development initiative is aimed at managing population growth, creating investment opportunities, and providing sustainable living solutions for future generations.

Planned over 25 years, the project is intended as a model city rather than a new administrative capital, the government said in a statement, adding that the mega project’s launch follows directives from His Majesty King Abdullah in the Letter of Designation.

The project aims at easing demographic pressure on Amman and Zarqa, where populations are expected to reach 11 million within 25 years if growth continues at its current pace.

The project is located on state-owned land totaling nearly 500,000 dunums, with the first phase covering 40,000 dunums. The Jordanian Company for Urban and Facilities Development will oversee implementation, with construction beginning early next year and some components scheduled for completion within two years.

Amra City will follow a comprehensive land-use plan that designates areas for investment, education, commerce, industry, services, housing, and tourism. It is envisioned as a green, technologically advanced city that relies on clean energy, modern public transport, and digital infrastructure, the statement said.

The first phase of the project includes major projects such as an international exhibitions and conferences centre to be completed in 2027, an integrated sports city featuring an international football stadium to be completed in 2029, an Olympic city, Olympic-standard indoor arenas, a car-racing track, a 1,000-dunum environmental park, and an entertainment city expected to open in 2028.

It will also include commercial and service zones, an educational city, a technology hub focused on investment in the education sector, and expanded cultural facilities including an extension of the Royal Automobile Museum.

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