AMMAN — Total electricity sales by Jordan’s National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) increased by 2.5 percent during the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to company data.

NEPCO reported total sales of 9,401.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) through the end of May, up from 9,174 GWh recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

Sales to Jordan’s three electricity distribution companies reached 9,044 GWh, marking a 2.3 per cent increase from 8,838 GWh a year earlier, NEPCO said in a statement.

The Jordanian Electric Power Company limited (JEPCO) accounted for the largest share of sales at 5,718.2 GWh, up 3 percent from 5,549.2 GWh. Sales to the Irbid District Electricity Company rose 2.7 percent to 1,763.4 GWh, compared with 1,717.5 GWh in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, sales to the Electricity Distribution Company stood at 1,562.4 GWh, compared with 1,571.3 GWh a year earlier.

The data also showed a modest increase in sales to large consumers, which rose by 0.8 per cent to 208 GWh from 206.3 GWh.

Electricity exports posted the strongest growth, climbing 15.3 per cent to 149.5 GWh from 129.7 GWh during the first five months of 2025.

Exports to the Central Electricity Generating Company in the Central Region increased by 13.3 per cent to 62 GWh, while exports to the Jerusalem District Electricity Company rose by 16.9 per cent to 84.3 GWh.

Electricity supplied through the Trebil border crossing with Iraq also increased, reaching 3.2 GWh, up 10.3 per cent from 2.9 GWh recorded during the same period last year.

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