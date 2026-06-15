AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has implemented a project to support water security and improve services in local communities.

The initiative, carried out under the “Strong Water Utilities” project, is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), according to a Ministry of Water and Irrigation statement.

The project included the installation of 500 household water tanks, each with a capacity of two cubic metres, in a number of villages in southern Jordan.

A total of 183 tanks were installed in Yarout village in Karak Governorate,150 tanks in Fardakh in Maan Governorate and 167 in Abu Bana in Tafileh Governorate, benefiting more than 3,000 residents in areas affected by water supply challenges.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation Omar Salameh said that the tanks will enhance households’ ability to store water and meet their daily needs.

He added that the initiative will help reduce the impact of irregular water distribution schedules in the targeted areas, while improving water services for beneficiary families.

The project aims to improve water resource management, enhance water supply in rural areas and support local communities, while helping boost resilience to water scarcity and climate change and encouraging more efficient water use.

The initiative comes as Jordan continues to face growing water challenges as one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, highlighting the need for practical and sustainable solutions to help households manage their water needs and adapt to limited water resources and climate change impacts.

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