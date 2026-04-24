Aldar has announced the acquisition of an industrial and logistics portfolio from AD Ports Group unit Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) for AED650 million ($177 million), thus adding 163,000 sq m of modern, income-generating industrial and logistics space to the leading Abu Dhabi developer's platform.

The transaction comprises three purpose-built, multi-let warehouses within Kezad's Al Ma'mourah cluster. The assets are 97% occupied with a diverse base of 80 tenants spanning food and beverage, FMCG, logistics, manufacturing and technology services, with anchor tenants including DHL, Spinneys, and Noatum Logistics.

Aldar will assume responsibility for asset management, leasing, and property management of the assets.

The acquisition follows Aldar's purchase of the Noon and Emtelle warehouses at Kezad in November 2025 and reflects the company's continued confidence in the structural strength of Abu Dhabi's real estate market across all major sectors, from residential and commercial to industrial and logistics.

The assets increase Aldar’s industrial and logistics portfolio to more than 700,000 sqm of space, with a total pipeline exceeding 1.5 million sqm of leasable area.

Aldar Investment CEO Jassem Saleh Busaibe said: "This acquisition reflects our confidence in Abu Dhabi's long-term economic fundamentals and the structural drivers underpinning demand for quality real estate across the emirate. KEZAD is one of the most strategically significant logistics destinations in the region, and the quality of the tenant base and income profile of these assets speaks for itself. We are building an industrial and logistics platform with real scale, institutional rigour, and flexibility to serve a wide spectrum of occupiers. This transaction is a significant step in that journey, and we look forward to continuing to work with AD Ports Group as we grow our presence across the zone."

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster - AD Ports Group, said: “The successful sale of the three KEZAD Logistics Park warehouses to Aldar reinforces the strength of our asset monetisation model, which enables us to unlock capital at scale and redeploy it with discipline into high-return growth opportunities, including the expansion of our warehouse infrastructure, while continuing to de-leverage the Group’s balance sheet."

"As our second transaction with Aldar in less than a year, this milestone reflects sustained investor confidence in KEZAD’s world-class industrial ecosystem, and the strength and resilience of Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics real estate market,” he stated.

Located within 10km of Khalifa Port and with direct access to the E11 and E311 highway network and Etihad Rail freight services, Kezad is Abu Dhabi's largest integrated industrial and economic zone.

The latest acquisition of assets at Kezad further strengthens Aldar’s income-generating real estate platform, which comprises a portfolio of more than AED49 billion of assets under management.

It also complements Aldar’s AED20 billion develop-to-hold pipeline, scheduled for delivery over the next four years, underlining the significant growth of the platform as the company continues to build, own, and operate high-quality assets.-TradeArabia News Service

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