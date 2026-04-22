Tamatem, a mobile games publisher founded in Jordan, has acquired Turkey’s Playable Factory, marking its entry into the ad tech space.

The acquisition aligns with Tamatem’s plan to expand into new global markets, the company, which has historically focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, confirmed on Tuesday.

With offices across the region, including Amman, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Baghadad, Tamatem caters to gaming companies, providing content, localised games and infrastructure solutions.

It has published more than 70 localised games and logged over 300 million downloads and three million monthly active users.

Playable specialises in interactive ad formats and technology that enable industry players in the gaming space to expand user acquisition and improve retention and conversion rates.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com