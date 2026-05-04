DUBAI: Dubai Airports' operations and flights ​are being ⁠ramped up now that United Arab Emirates airspace ‌is fully clear, with capacity increasing in line with available ​routing, CEO Paul Griffiths said on Monday.

UAE's aviation authority said ​on Saturday ​that air traffic had returned to normal after precautionary measures introduced on February 28, at the ⁠start of the Iran war, were lifted.

Despite disruption from the conflict, Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports have handled more than six million passengers, over ​32,000 ‌aircraft movements, and ⁠more than 213,000 ⁠metric tons of cargo, with travel demand through Dubai remaining ​strong, Griffiths said in a ‌LinkedIn post.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the ⁠world's busiest international travel hub, handled 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, down from 23.4 million a year earlier, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

"Demand for travel through Dubai remains strong, and DXB is well positioned to progressively increase capacity and support airlines and guests through a ‌period of continued adjustment," Griffiths added.

Before the war ⁠broke out and Gulf airspace ​closures disrupted traffic for nearly two months, DXB was expected to handle close to 100 million passengers this ​year, its ‌operator said on February 11. (Reporting by Federico ⁠Maccioni. Writing by ​Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah. Editing by Mark Potter)