Sarwa, one of the GCC’s most-recognised investment and personal finance platforms, has crossed $1 billion in client assets, becoming the first UAE-founded FinTech platform to reach this milestone.

Having been selected to participate in the UAE’s inaugural FinTech accelerator programme based in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2017, Sarwa subsequently became the first to graduate from the DFSA’s regulatory sandbox and received backing from the DIFC FinTech Fund.

Sarwa, was an early mover shaping the region’s FinTech sector and DIFC has since grown into one of the world’s top five hubs for the industry. The trajectory points to the role financial centres play in enabling the development of region’s finance sector.

This milestone signals resilience for the UAE's economic infrastructure and as a reflection of a more financially engaged population. Sarwa’s $1 billion mark underscores the ways retail investors in the UAE are actively shaping the next phase of growth in the region’s financial ecosystem.

"When we started, many said retail investing would not work in Mena region. They thought investors here were different. Crossing $1 billion in client assets proves otherwise. The demand was always there. What was missing was trust, access, and a simple product built by a great team. Retail investors in this region were underserved," said Mark Chahwan, the Group CEO and Co-founder of Sarwa.

"Now, we see not just participation, but a community forming. Investors are building portfolios with performance once thought possible only for institutions," he added.

Jad Sayegh, Co-founder and CTO, said: "This achievement belongs to our clients. It's their money, their portfolios, their growth. The speed at which we’ve reached this point shows how quickly momentum builds once people start investing."

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub, said: "DIFC has always been committed to creating an environment where FinTech innovators like Sarwa can thrive. As an early participant in our DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator, Sarwa benefited from a platform designed to accelerate growth, alongside the DFSA’s regulatory sandbox and support from the DIFC FinTech Fund."

"Reaching $1 billion in client assets reflects Sarwa’s strong strategy and the fundamentals of DIFC as one of the world’s top five hubs for FinTech, which enables startups to scale across the UAE and region. We are proud to support their journey as they continue to shape the future of investing," he added.

The GCC FinTech sector continues to expand at pace, projected to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate through 2030. Given the acceleration of digital adoption and the shifts in investor behaviour, Sarwa is well positioned at the intersection between retail demand and institutional-grade infrastructure.

Over the past decade, the DIFC and the UAE has built one of the most advanced FinTech environments globally. Financial centres have demonstrably created the regulatory and operational frameworks needed for start-ups to scale into regional leaders, said the ststement.

Sarwa’s growth is a direct outcome of this ecosystem, moving from an early-stage startup to now over $1 billion in client assets, it added.

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