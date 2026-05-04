Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has issued a formal notification to all specialised companies, institutions, and interested investors regarding the management and operation of the Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve. The Authority announced an extension to the deadline for submitting tender documents and investment bids for this project. Under the new schedule, interested parties now have until Sunday, May 24, to finalise and deliver their proposals.

This extension has been implemented to provide a sufficient timeframe for investors to conduct thorough assessments and prepare comprehensive offers that meet the Authority’s standards. Those seeking further information or clarification regarding the submission process are encouraged to contact the designated officials via the provided telephone numbers 94433771 / 24404827 or the official email address: ahmed.aljaradi@ea.gov.om.

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