Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued four Royal Decrees on Sunday granting public utility status to dam projects aimed at flood protection in several governorates.

Royal Decree No 51/2026 ascribes public utility status to the construction of a flood protection dam in Wadi Meglas in the wilayat of Quriyat, Governorate of Muscat.

Royal Decree No 52/2026 grants similar status to a flood protection dam project in the niyabat of Lima in the wilayat of Khasab, Governorate of Musandam, while Royal Decree No 53/2026 does the same for a flood protection dam in the niyabat of Samad A’Shan in the wilayat of Mudhaibi, Governorate of North Sharqiyah.

Royal Decree No 54/2026 ascribes public utility status to a flood protection dam project in Wadi Bani Omar Al Gharbi in the wilayat of Liwa, Governorate of North Batinah.

Under each decree, the projects, as defined in attached memos and diagrams, are deemed public utility works.

The decrees stipulate that that the concerned authorities may expropriate, through direct implementation, properties and lands necessary for the aforementioned projects, along with all the installations therein in accordance with the Public Utility Expropriation Law promulgated by Royal Decree 71/2023.

All four decrees will be published in the Official Gazette and come into force from the date of issue.